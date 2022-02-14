-
Kentucky students rallied against bills that would limit discussions of race in the classroom at the state Capitol on Thursday.The Republican-led…
State and local education leaders doubled down on their commitment to racial equity Tuesday, during an hours-long legislative committee meeting about…
Two more Kentucky Republican lawmakers want to limit teaching about systemic racism in the state’s public schools. Nicholasville Rep. Matt Lockett and…
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer says city leaders across the country need to encourage police to de-escalate during protests, work with protest leaders and…
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he doesn’t think the year enslaved Africans were first brought to colonial America is one of the most…
The first Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for Owensboro Public Schools was born and raised in the city where he will now lead efforts to…
A new report shows the number of Confederate symbols removed across the nation last year include three in Kentucky, one in Indiana, and none in Tennessee.…
-