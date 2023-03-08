Bowling Green meat eaters rejoice! Beloved butcher shop, Rian's Fatted Calf, has reopened

Rian’s Fatted Calf , a popular Bowling Green butcher shop, is back in business for the first time in more than a year after a deadly 2021 tornado destroyed the facility.

The business had to be completely rebuilt and supply chain issues and insurance delays further complicated the reopening effort but the butcher shop welcomed customers and staff back to the store Wednesday, and the wait was worth it according to customers.

Mary Dineen, who lives in Franklin, Ky., said she made the trip to the shop when she heard they would be reopening.

“We had been waiting and waiting for them to open,” Dineen said. “So as soon as my husband saw that they were going to open today, we’re down in Franklin, he’s like, ‘could you stop?’”

The family-owned business has been open for over 20 years and has become a go-to for quality, locally sourced meats by residents in the area.

Jacob Allen, a resident of Bowling Green, said supporting local businesses is important to him because his father is a small business owner.

“You’ve got someone’s family that you’re supporting,” Allen said. “I like getting my beef from here, I know it’s good stuff and I’d just rather support a local business rather than Walmart.”

Jacob Martin / WKU Public Radio

Rian Barefoot, owner of the shop, said had it not been for the overwhelming local support the shop might not have survived.

“This community has been absolutely amazing, and I can’t thank the community here, how they’ve stuck with us during all this,” Barefoot said. “We’ve been down for so long and I’m just so glad we’re able to give back to the community that’s held in there for us all this time.”

Rian’s will be open for deliveries and walk-in service Tuesday through Saturday.

According to Barefoot, the staff will be hard at work to serve the community.

“We’re just looking forward to getting back into the niche of things and waiting on the community and going from there,” Barefoot said. “But right now I’m just happy to be open.”