Legislation aims to help curb staffing shortages in Kentucky public schools

A bill giving Kentucky school districts the option of hiring supporting staff without a high school diploma has been passed by a state House Committee.

House Bill 32 aims to help schools fill staffing shortages in essential, non-teaching positions. Under the measure, school districts would have a wider pool of applicants and more flexibility to fill vacancies for bus drivers, secretaries, custodians, and other positions. A provision in the bill would give prospective employees without a high school diploma an opportunity to obtain one through their district.

Teaching and non-teaching vacancies continue to plague schools across the state. In Warren County, there are nearly 100 non-teaching vacancies currently in the district’s public schools.

Jason Kupchella, assistant superintendent for Warren County Public Schools, said the legislation would help ease the district's staffing issues.

“The situation is dire,” Kupchella said. “House Bill 32 is not going to solve all the district's problems by any means but it is definitely a step in the right direction.”

As part of a state-wide shortage, WCPS is experiencing a lack of bus drivers which plays a vital role for thousands of students who rely on transportation to and from school. According to the Kentucky Department of Education, nearly 350,000 students across the state rely on school bus transportation.

According to Kupchella, the shortage of bus drivers remains an ongoing issue for Warren County schools.

“Bus drivers have been difficult for some time now and we have done everything we can to be more efficient,” Kupchella said. “It’s been an incremental problem that creates a domino effect of other problems down the line.”