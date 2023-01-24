Camping World announces closure of Franklin distribution center

Camping World is closing its distribution center in Simpson County and laying off a 70-member workforce.

A notification letter from Camping World to the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet says the company is permanently closing its facility on Page Dr. in the Sanders Industrial Park.

According to the letter, the decision was made following the consolidation of the company’s retail business and the resulting reduction in inventory.

The outdoors and recreational vehicle retailer didn't respond to messages from WKU Public Radio, although local officials said Camping World plans to cease operations in Franklin by Feb. 11.

According to the South Central Workforce Development Board, a team conducted a "rapid response" activity in coordination with Camping World last week.

Staff members from the Kentucky Career Center, Unemployment Office, Southern Kentucky Technical and Community College, Adult Education, and Goodwill were onsite at Camping World to meet with impacted employees and inform them of available resources and services.

Camping World closed its Simpson County facility in 2019 but later reopened the operation.

