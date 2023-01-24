© 2023 WKU Public Radio

Camping World announces closure of Franklin distribution center

WKU Public Radio | By Lisa Autry
Published January 24, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST

Camping World | Facebook
/

Camping World is closing its distribution center in Simpson County and laying off a 70-member workforce.

A notification letter from Camping World to the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet says the company is permanently closing its facility on Page Dr. in the Sanders Industrial Park.

According to the letter, the decision was made following the consolidation of the company’s retail business and the resulting reduction in inventory.

The outdoors and recreational vehicle retailer didn't respond to messages from WKU Public Radio, although local officials said Camping World plans to cease operations in Franklin by Feb. 11.

According to the South Central Workforce Development Board, a team conducted a "rapid response" activity in coordination with Camping World last week.

Staff members from the Kentucky Career Center, Unemployment Office, Southern Kentucky Technical and Community College, Adult Education, and Goodwill were onsite at Camping World to meet with impacted employees and inform them of available resources and services.

Camping World closed its Simpson County facility in 2019 but later reopened the operation.

Lisa Autry
Lisa is a Scottsville native and WKU alum. She has worked in radio as a news reporter and anchor for 18 years. Prior to joining WKU Public Radio, she most recently worked at WHAS in Louisville and WLAC in Nashville. She has received numerous awards from the Associated Press, including Best Reporter in Kentucky. Many of her stories have been heard on NPR.
