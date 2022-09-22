Bowling Green set to host 32nd annual International Festival

Bowling Green’s ethnic and cultural diversity will be on display during the city’s 32nd annual International Festival.

Festival director Kim Mason said one of the biggest changes in this year’s event is the growing number of opportunities to sample different food.

“Normally, we kind of have an even mix of cultural displays and merchandise and food, but this year the food has really grown. We have a record number of food vendors.”

Mason added that the event will not only showcase the many different cultures and nationalities that make up the Bowling Green community, but also the degree of diversity found within particular refugee and immigrant communities.

“For example, the Burmese in our community are made up by five different ethnic groups,” she said. “So, when the Burmese community does their booth, they actually have five booths and each one sort of tells the differences in their cultural traditions.”

The event’s opening ceremony begins Saturday at 8:45 a.m, with performances and

vendors scheduled to start at 9 a.m.

Some of the live performances include an Appalachian-Reggae band, traditional

Bosnian folk musicians, a Mexican Aztec drum and dance troupe, and several

Indian dance performers.

Tickets can be purchased on site the day of the festival, but are half that cost if purchased in advance online.