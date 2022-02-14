Arts & Culture

-
A museum dedicated to telling the history of African-Americans in Bowling Green is trying to recover from a one-two punch of deadly storms, followed by a…
-
The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) announced its first round of funding recommendations for the 2022 fiscal year last week.There are 13…
-
Since hooks' passing on December 15, social media has flooded with reflections on her public impact as an author and scholar. Here, her friends remember what she was like in private.
-
Kentucky will erect a new monument on the State Capitol grounds to honor the more than 10,000 Kentuckians who have died from COVID-19. The permanent…
-
“I'm a firm believer that we have to tell our story; it has to be told as thoroughly and honestly as possible.” Black narratives coming from African…
-
A new mural on Western Kentucky University's campus is honoring the legacy of a historic Black neighborhood in Bowling Green. Currently on display at the…
-
-
An exhibit at the Kentucky Museum on the campus of Western Kentucky University reveals how women in the Bluegrass State expressed their artistic and…
-
A new museum in Bardstown is intended to help fill in some gaps in the town’s history. The Bardstown-Nelson County African American Heritage Museum opened…
-
As arts organizations across Kentucky struggle to rebound after the pandemic, a theater in Bowling Green is now dealing with one more annoyance.The side…