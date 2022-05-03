Bowling Green Habitat for Humanity: Dec. tornado furthers need for 'building blitz'

The non-profit group Habitat for Humanity is preparing for what it calls a “building blitz” this summer in Warren County.

The group is planning to build ten new homes over ten weeks starting in late July.

“They’ll be a five-day period where we’re trying to build the walls for all ten units,” said Rodney Goodman, the executive director of the Habitat chapter in Bowling Green. “And we’re going to have about 200 people on site a day for that, so we’re going to be looking for volunteers for that opportunity.”

Goodman said the tornado that ripped through the area in December made Bowling Green’s shortage of affordable housing even worse.

He thinks the home-building effort will be a great way for residents to unite and do something positive for the community.

“We’ve all been hidden away for a couple of years, and then we had the tornadoes to top that off for us at the end of the pandemic, and so this is kind of a good way for us all to get together as a community and do something positive together,” Goodman said.

The Bowling Green building blitz is scheduled to get officially underway the last week of July, with contractors working on site throughout August, and volunteers helping put the finishing touches on the new homes in September.

Goodman says they hope to officially dedicate the ten new homes on October 1.

Habitat is asking for volunteers and those wanting to apply for home ownership to

contact the chapter.