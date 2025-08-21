Kentucky politicians gather as championship ham auctions for millions at Farm Bureau breakfast

The annual Kentucky County Ham Breakfast draws farmers, politicians and candidates to support the state Farm Bureau and talk politics.

After politicians speak —- including Louisville’s Democratic Mayor Craig Greenberg and longtime GOP U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell —- the champion country ham goes up for auction to support charitable causes of the winners’ choosing.

In front of the room filled with hundreds of attendees, the ham sold to coal magnate Joe and former U.N. Ambassador Kelly Craft partnered with Central Bank for $10 million. Each contributed half to the bid.

A representative for the Krafts and Central Bank CEO Luther Deaton, Jr. said the millions of dollars will support the Barren County Boy and Girls Club, the Craft Academy at Morehead State University, and efforts to build homes with the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, and other universities and educational efforts.

The same team that won the ham this year also did so in 2023 with the same $10 million bid. The Crafts set a new record last year with a combined $10.5 million bid, coming in just shy of that amount this year.

Greenberg promoted Louisville at the event, saying he supports Kentucky farmers — despite being unable to eat the eponymous ham due to his faith.

“What is a Democratic big city mayor who doesn't eat pork doing at the Kentucky Farm Bureau Ham Breakfast?” Greenberg said. “I'm here today because I want to welcome you to our great city, and because I want us Louisvillians to consume even more Kentucky Proud products.”

McConnell received a prolonged standing ovation at the breakfast, as he nears his final year in his Senate seat after announcing he would not run for reelection in 2026. Kentucky Farm Bureau President Eddie Melton applauded McConnell’s support of the agricultural community.

“He represented middle America and represented rural Kentucky in a way that I don't know that we can ever repeat in the history of the Commonwealth,” Melton said.

After discussing his “long game” to achieve power within his party and in the Senate, McConnell advocated against an isolationist perspective. He also called for greater defense spending, and against lengthy trade wars.

“We are here extremely tied to the success of trade. That certainly has a huge impact on agriculture. Huge impact,” McConnell said. “So put me down as a guy who hopes the trade war isn't very long, because if it's prolonged, it means higher prices for all of you, for everything.”

While they were not on the stage to speak Thursday, three GOP Senate candidates running to replace McConnell also showed up to schmooze with attendees, as did potential GOP candidates for Congressional seats in the state.

State government and politics reporting is supported in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.