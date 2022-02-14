-
A new partnership between Western Kentucky University and Somerset Community College announced Thursday will add more elementary teachers to the pipeline…
Somerset Community College is offering a free class to certain prospective students in an effort to get their higher education plans back on track. The…
Student Ambassadors at Somerset Community College have been serving in a unique COVID-19 era project –one aimed at helping a group of people that might…
An innovative collaboration among Kentucky colleges and universities is launching a new program to address the state and national shortage of nurses.The…
A collaboration of Kentucky colleges is adding a fifth member. The collaboration that launched with the fall semester of 2019 is called the University…
Western Kentucky University and Somerset Community College formally signed an agreement Thursday that will lead to expanded degree offerings in Pulaski…
Kentucky has launched a program that gives military veterans a fast track to earn certification in aviation mechanics. Veterans who have experience…
Students living in southern Kentucky will soon be able to get four-year degrees at Somerset Community College. Four universities, including Western…
A project to recognize slaves buried in unmarked graves in the Lake Cumberland region is taking another step forward as part of the activities surrounding…
