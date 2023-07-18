© 2023 WKU Public Radio
Daniel Cameron to announce Lieutenant Governor pick on Wednesday

WKU Public Radio | By Lisa Autry
Published July 18, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT
Kentucky Attorney General's Office
/

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is set to announce his pick for Lieutenant Governor on Wednesday.

A statement from his campaign says the Republican nominee for Kentucky governor will hold a press conference at 9:30 a.m. ET in Frankfort, revealing who he's choosing as his second-in-command.

Cameron and his running mate will make additional stops throughout Kentucky this week.

Cameron is running against incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear in this November's general election.

Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles had been widely speculated as Cameron’s running mate, but said over the weekend he would not be joining the ticket. Quarles finished in second place in the GOP primary for governor, and has said he intends to remain in the public sector.

