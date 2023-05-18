Gov. Beshear launches first general election campaign ad, bus tour

After winning this week’s Democratic primary, Gov. Andy Beshear has launched his first ad of the general election campaign.

The first-term incumbent will also embark on a statewide bus tour this weekend.

The ad, titled Four Years, highlights some of the toughest years in Kentucky history with the pandemic and record natural disasters.

"My grandad and great-grandad were preachers in this church. It was flattened by the tornadoes," Beshear said in the video. "When Kentuckians get knocked down, we get right back up again and we rebuild stronger and better than before. I will never stop showing up and working for the people of Kentucky."

Rebuilding communities is part of the track record Beshear plans to highlight in a general election matchup with Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. The race is being watched as one the most hotly contested this year.

Beshear will launch a bus our Friday in western Kentucky, with stops in Paducah, Henderson, Owensboro, Bowling Green, and Elizabethtown. On Saturday, the tour heads to Lexington, as well as several towns in Eastern Kentucky. The tour concludes Sunday in Louisville and northern Kentucky.