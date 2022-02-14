-
A vast majority of Kentucky’s 120 counties are now considered Second Amendment sanctuaries. Leaders in those counties have re-affirmed their oath to…
Gun safety advocates rallied in the state Capitol on Thursday in an attempt to put pressure on the Republican-led legislature to pass gun control…
An Owensboro attorney is asking the city commission to reconsider allowing an upcoming gun show in light of the many mass shootings across the country.…
Democratic Presidential hopeful and Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan held a rally in Louisville Thursday evening to demand Mitch McConnell take action on gun…
A bipartisan group of Kentucky lawmakers has proposed a bill that would allow police or family members to ask a court to temporarily take guns away from…
Kentucky Congressman Brett Guthrie says a number of actions can be taken to improve school safety without banning assault-style weapons. The Republican…
While Republicans and Democrats differ wildly on firearms issues in Congress, opposition to gun control measures transcends political parties in…
A Bowling Green resident who has been an instructor for concealed carry permits says President’s Obama’s executive actions on guns announced Jan. 5 are…
The lobbying wing of the National Rifle Association has sent a mailer to some residents in Kentucky that says Senator Mitch McConnell will stop the “gun…