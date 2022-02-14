-
Crews are working through the Thanksgiving holiday to repair the Brent Spence Bridge connecting Covington to Cincinnati across the Ohio River.The bridge…
-
The Kentucky House has passed a bill that would allow the state to engage in public-private-partnerships, or P3s on major projects.The bill passed 84-13…
-
Democratic Gov. Steve Beshear says it will cost taxpayers $7 million every month lawmakers do not take action to replace the Brent Spence Bridge…
-
The governors of Kentucky and Ohio have announced an agreement to work together to find the money to replace the outdated Brent Spence Bridge.Ohio Gov.…