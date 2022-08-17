Here’s what to expect at the 2022 Kentucky State Fair

Kentuckians are gearing up for two weeks of animals, rides and fried foods at the 2022 State Fair starting Thursday.

People from all across the commonwealth come to the Kentucky State Fair to show off their livestock, produce and crafts for competition. Food vendors will dish out classic fair treats, from funnel cakes to donut burgers, along with plenty of options from local farmers.

Thrill Ville, the ride section of the fair’s midway, offers roller coasters and attractions for all ages. And for more entertainment, attendees will have several nights of music and performances, including Oak Ridge Boys, Trace Adkins and Niko Moon.

When is the state fair?

The state fair runs from Aug. 18 through Aug. 28.

What are the hours of operation?

Hours vary from day to day in each section of the fair. A calendar of the hours can be found on the state fair website.

Where is the Kentucky State Fair?

The Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville will host the state fair. It will use several of the buildings located on the grounds, which is located at 937 Phillips Ln.

How much does it cost to attend?

Admission to the state fair will be $10 per person. There’s a $10 fee per vehicle. Children 5 and under get in free. Tickets for the World Championship Horse Show and rides at Thrill Ville will need to be purchased separately. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time online.

Where can attendees park?

Parking will be available on-site.

