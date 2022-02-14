-
Kentucky continues to see a drop in new COVID-19 cases and positivity rates as the omicron variant appears to loosen its hold on the region. At a news…
It’s been three months since the CDC recommended Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11. After high demand initially, vaccinations have slowed…
Although Kentucky’s COVID-19 numbers may be starting to crest, hospitals are still struggling under the weight of the omicron surge.The Kentucky…
Staffing shortages continue to cripple some Tennessee hospitals dealing high COVID numbers among patients and their own staff. The pinch is being felt by…
COVID hospitalizations are near their record as state officials hope omicron surge is on the declineThe pressure on Kentucky hospitals from the COVID-19 omicron variant is unrelenting. “Hospitalization is near a record high. We are close to the height of…
Western Kentucky health departments have scaled back or completely stopped making check-in calls in recent weeks to those who test positive for COVID-19…
Some Kentucky hospitals stretched thin by the latest COVID-19 surge are turning to outside help to keep operations flowing. Eleven AmeriCorps volunteers…
A growing number of Tennessee schools are again experiencing low attendance, staffing shortages and closures due to COVID-19.More than 30 school districts…
Kentucky officials continue to report record high COVID-19 cases, but say the peak – of at least the omicron variant – is in sight. At a news conference…
The pandemic has upended our lives in many ways, and perhaps no one knows that better than parents of school age children.The Omicron variant of the…