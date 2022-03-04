Kentucky deadline to apply for FEMA reimbursement is March 14

A important financial deadline is approaching for Kentucky homeowners and renters who had damage from the Dec. 10 and 11 tornadoes.

Applications must be in by March 14 in order to be reimbursed by FEMA for costs to repair or replace eligible property or items damaged in tornadoes.

Kentucky residents whose homes were damaged or destroyed will not be able to register for FEMA financial reimbursement after March 14.

It’s important to do an initial application to register with FEMA, and

then more details can be added later.

Individuals who have homeowners’ insurance should file a claim with their insurance company, but they don’t have to wait for a settlement before applying to FEMA.

Applications can be done by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-FEMA or online at https://www.disasterassistance.gov/get-assistance/forms-of-assistance/4627

Homeowners or renters can apply in-person, and get assistance with their application, at Disaster Recovery Centers in Bowling Green, Dawson Springs and Mayfield. Location and hours of those recovery centers is online at the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center Locator.