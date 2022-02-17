Western Kentucky woman arrested in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection

A Morganfield woman is in custody and facing federal charges for her alleged involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, violence at the U.S. Capitol.

The FBI arrested Shelly Stallings, 42, without incident today in Owensboro, according to information provided by the Bureau and the Kentucky Department of Justice.

Stallings and Markus Maly, 47, of Fincastle, Va., were the latest named in a superseding indictment previously filed in the District of Columbia.

Stallings’ husband, 48-year-old Peter J. Schwartz, along with 55-year-old Jeffrey Brown, of Santa Ana, Calif., were previously indicted in the case.

All four defendants are accused of using pepper spray on a line of officers attempting to secure the Capitol’s Lower West Terrace on Jan. 6.

Stallings faces charges including assault, resisting or impeding officers or using a dangerous weapon; disorderly conduct in a restricted building with a dangerous or deadly weapon; and civil disorder; among others. She was expected to appear for an initial hearing today in the Western District of Kentucky. The three other defendants previously pleaded not guilty.

Stallings is among the more than 750 defendants arrested across the U.S. for alleged involvement in the Capitol violence, and is among the more than 235 charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, more than 15 people have been arrested in Kentucky and charged with crimes related to the insurrection.