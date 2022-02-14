-
The Heart of Kentucky Men's Chorus takes standards and even a country song or two and sings them a cappella. The Elizabethtown-based group performed as…
Essence in Harmony, a vocal ensemble in Bowling Green and organist Ken Stein were the featured performers for the Stained Glass Music Series concert on…
In September, Skip Cleavinger and Rebecca Baumbach teamed up with organist Ken Stein for Celtic Crossroads: A Journey to Thin Places. It was the latest…
Americana group The Carmonas joined organist Ken Stein on June 19, 2018 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Bowling Green for the latest installment of The…
The WKU String Ensemble joined organist Ken Stein for the latest edition of the Stained Glass Series on Tuesday, March 20 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church…
The latest installment of the Stained Glass Series took place Dec. 5, 2017 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, featuring organist Ken Stain and members and…
Misty Mountain String Band joined organist Ken Stein for the latest installment of the Stained Glass Series. This concert was recorded on Sept. 26 at St.…
Sound the Trumpets is a special concert featuring Southern Kentucky Brass and organist Ken Stein. It was recorded in June 2017 at St. Joseph’s Catholic…