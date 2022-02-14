-
Teresa Wilson’s first apartment of her own was a big deal. “She felt like she was gaining more independence. And I think the more she tried to gain that…
-
Monday marks 11 years since the Upper Big Branch coal mine disaster in Raleigh County, West Virginia, where 29 miners were killed on April 5, 2010.Federal…
-
An analysis of natural gas production in the Ohio Valley finds that the biggest gas producing counties in the region suffered economically over the past…
-
Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia will collectively receive roughly $45 million as part of settlement agreements announced Thursday resolving lawsuits…
-
In his Tuesday briefing on the coronavirus pandemic, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reiterated the importance of following COVID-19 protocols to stop the…
-
He asked her if she was cold. A wind whips around the park in western Kentucky a couple days before Christmas. He puts his arm around her as they move…
-
The coronavirus relief bill under consideration in Washington would make more money available for small businesses hit hard by the pandemic. Hair stylists…
-
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reported 3,114 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as the state anticipates the arrival of the first doses of vaccine.That number…
-
Much of the Ohio Valley saw historic levels of voter turnout in the 2020 election, as election officials expanded voting options to reduce the risk from…
-
The Missing Voters: The Ohio Valley Has Some Of The Nation’s Lowest Voter Turnout. What Could ChangeThis fall, Lexington, Kentucky, activist and artist Devine Carama launched a different kind of road trip across his home state. He visited a dozen cities…