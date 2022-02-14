-
In June 2020, Kentucky’s Department for Environmental Protection sent an inspector to investigate a Teflon recycling company in western Kentucky. The…
-
The multi-state commission overseeing water quality along the Ohio River has adopted voluntary pollution control standards nearly a year after member…
-
On a hilltop overlooking the Trimble County Generating Station, Quang Do and his family ring a large, bronze pagoda bell embellished with images of…
-
Curt and Debbie Havens’ ranch style home is the gathering place for their family. Their two boys grew up playing in the streets in this quiet neighborhood…
-
A new report says some Kentuckians could be drinking a cancer-causing chemical called chromium-6.The Environmental Working Group, a public health advocacy…
-
A study of drinking water systems found 6 million Americans, including people in West Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio, are living with drinking water…
-
Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Asking EPA to Respond to Concerns Over Kentucky’s Water Pollution RegulationA lawsuit that sought to have the federal government respond to requests for them to take over Kentucky’s water pollution program has been dismissed, but…
-
One of the nation's largest coal producers will pay more than $27 million in fines and spend another $200 million in a settlement with the federal…
-
Kentucky’s agriculture commissioner is leveling criticism against the Environmental Protection Agency regarding a pollution control plan in Jefferson…