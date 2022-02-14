Warren County schools

-
The COVID-19 pandemic imposed unprecedented demands on teachers, as they had to shift back and forth between classroom and virtual teaching. They often…
-
The COVID-19 pandemic intensified the existing shortage of regulated child care in Kentucky and across America. Child care centers were shut down for a…
-
Students in Kentucky, and across the nation, are riding a roller coaster of in-person and virtual learning created by the pandemic.The superintendent of…
-
'Targeted Services' Keep Bowling Green At-Risk Students Making Progress During Virtual Only LearningNew guidelines for Kentucky schools, allowing some in-person instruction, will go into effect Jan. 4.Currently, the Bowling Green Independent School…
-
As COVID-19 continues to increase across Kentucky, the state K-12 dashboard asks schools to self-report student and staff cases, as well as the number…
-
Two new therapy dogs will be waiting for Warren County Public Schools students who are returning this fall. The addition is among the latest steps to…
-
More than 33,000 Kentucky students and their families will now have access to assistance for concerns ranging from school supplies to mental health…
-
At their regular meeting Monday night, the Warren County school board voted to appeal, for the fourth time, a ruling by the Kentucky Board of Education…
-
Warren County Public Schools filed a brief with the Kentucky Board of Education Friday formally appealing Commissioner Terry Holliday's final Order in the…
-
Last month's ruling in the ongoing dispute between the county and Bowling Green city schools over non-resident students is now being challenged in court.…