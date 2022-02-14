-
Kentuckians who want to switch political parties ahead of the 2022 primary elections have until the end of the year to do so.Kentucky’s Republican Party…
Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams said more people were added to Kentucky’s voter rolls than were removed last month.This comes after months of…
Kentuckians pushing to lift people out of poverty and guarantee access to voting took part in a car caravan in Frankfort on Monday.The Poor People’s…
Each year colleges across the county celebrate National Voter Registration Day in late September with organized events aimed at registering young people…
Kentucky’s chief election officer says voter registration numbers are slowly rebounding from the coronavirus pandemic. The number of new registrants…