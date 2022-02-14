-
Gov. Andy Beshear has vetoed the voter ID bill that passed out of the legislature last month.The bill would have required Kentucky voters to show an ID…
-
The Kentucky House of Representatives has passed a bill that would require voters to show a photo ID in order to cast ballots in this year’s General…
-
The sponsors of a Kentucky voter ID bill have made changes to the proposal, no longer strictly requiring a photo ID in order to cast a ballot in…
-
Incoming Secretary of State Michael Adams says he wants to “clean” Kentucky’s voter rolls and get the legislature to pass a voter ID law before next…
-
-
As new voter ID laws take effect across the county, U.S. Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky is maintaining his position that asking voters to produce…
-
A Republican-led push to use college IDs to vote in Tennessee was held up on the floor of the state Senate Thursday, as a disagreement has broken out…
-
Both supporters and opponents of Tennessee’s voter ID law are pointing to newly released statewide data to bolster their positions. Nearly four out of…
-
It's not just the choice of candidates that is contentious this presidential election in Tennessee. Voting itself, and who gets to do it, has become such…
-
A judge in Nashville has held Tennessee's voter identification statute constitutional. The Tennessean reported the ruling by Davidson County Chancery…