The percentage of middle school students in Kentucky using electronic cigarettes and other vaping products has doubled since 2017. The Youth Risk Behavior…
Louisville has filed a lawsuit against Juul Labs, Inc., the largest manufacturer of e-cigarette and vaping products.Mayor Greg Fischer said the suit was…
Kentucky has partnered with a national texting service in order to help young people quit vaping.The free service, “This Is Quitting,” started nationwide…
Warren County is joining at least five other Kentucky school districts in suing Juul, one of the leading manufacturers of electronic cigarettes and other…
Kentucky’s Department for Public Health announced Tuesday that it is now investigating 25 cases of a lung disease associated with vaping. One case has…
Kentucky is investigating one potential case of a mysterious vaping-related lung illness that’s linked to a nationwide outbreak, the state’s Cabinet for…
A Louisville doctor says that despite Kentucky having no official record of patients with a mysterious vaping-related lung illness, he’s recently treated…
The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky says a new law that went into effect this year has helped increase the number of schools in the state that are now…