-
Kentucky’s current statewide vaccination rate of 47 percent has quite a distance to go to help the nation reach President Joe Biden’s goal of getting 70…
-
The City of Henderson is providing free transportation to a new Community Vaccination Center that opens Thursday. The new vaccination center in Henderson…
-
A community partnership in Bowling Green that provides free transportation to COVID-19 vaccination sites has lots of requests, but has run out of money.…
-
Across the Bluegrass State, the number of COVID-19 vaccination sites increases each week, as Kentuckians continue to roll up their sleeves for the shot…
-
The pace of COVID-19 vaccinations is ramping up quickly across Kentucky, with large regional centers and pharmacies providing more access.But one of the…
-
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has announced four new regional vaccination sites, including one in Bowling Green and one in Glasgow.The Bowling Green…
-
A group of Kentucky nurses is being tasked with traveling to jails and other locations across the commonwealth to administer vaccinations for Hepatitis…
-
Toni Wilkinson has seven children, three of them under six, and all of them home-schooled. So her house on a Lexington, Kentucky, cul-de-sac is rarely…
-
It’s a rainy spring evening in Louisville, less than two weeks from one of city’s biggest events: the Kentucky Derby. On May Fourth, people from across…
-
New students will soon be starting college, and at some Kentucky colleges, that means getting vaccinated. The Kentucky Immunization Coalition — a public…