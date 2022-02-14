-
Officials in Warren County are asking for residents' input on how to improve local transportation.The survey from the Bowling Green & Warren County…
If you live in Owensboro or Daviess County and have thoughts about the area’s transportation needs, now’s the time to sound off.Residents are being asked…
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao made several stops in Kentucky yesterday. She met with local officials in Bowling Green, Owensboro and…
A federal appeals court is upholding the dismissal of a lawsuit related to the Louisville-Southern Indiana Ohio River Bridges project.The 6th U.S. Circuit…
Gov. Steve Beshear says that despite a lagging federal response to fixing the insolvent Federal Highway Trust Fund, the state will still pursue an…
Congressional inaction threatening the solvency of the Federal Highway Trust Fund may cost Kentucky $185 million for projects, drastically changing how…
A stable of Kentucky lawmakers are learning how natural gas can be developed to meet the state’s transportation needs. Industry experts briefed members of…
A report released by a state commission says Tennessee needs $38 billion between now and 2015 to improve public infrastructure. Released by the Tennessee…