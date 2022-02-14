-
A federal judge has ordered an Indiana school district to allow a transgender student to use male bathrooms.Judge William Lawrence signed an injunction…
A transgender man fired from GE Appliances in Louisville can sue for race and gender discrimination, according to a federal court ruling late last…
Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration is suing the federal government to block a rule that says medical providers and insurance companies can’t discriminate…
Gov. Matt Bevin is praising a federal judge’s preliminary injunction that blocks a federal rule requiring public schools to allow transgender students to…
Months after the Obama administration advised school districts that transgender students should be given access to bathrooms based on their gender…
Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin has joined 11 other states suing the federal government over its transgender bathroom policy.The policy requires local school…
Texas, joined by a number of other states, has filed a lawsuit against the Obama administration in response to its directive that public schools allow…
The Tennessee chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union is asking the federal government to intervene over a school district's policy prohibiting…
Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam is questioning the need for a special legislative session related to the bathroom use of transgender public school…