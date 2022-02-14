-
The Ohio Valley’s economy could see slower growth in 2020 amid continued anxiety about trade, and possible downturns in both energy and manufacturing,…
A Western Kentucky University economist said global trade issues increasingly have an impact on farmers and business in places like southern…
Tom Folz drives around on a sunny, August afternoon and surveys the thousands of acres of dark green, leafy soybean plants and tall stalks of corn he…
The U. S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday details of a second round of aid totaling $16 billion for farmers affected by the trade war with…
With more than 20 years of experience trading with China, a Barren County businessman is voicing his support for increased import tariffs on China.The…
A large whiteboard in an Ashland, Kentucky, unemployment office is covered with a list of companies that are currently hiring. Senior career counselor…
Ohio Valley farmers say the latest tariff escalation between the Trump administration and China could continue to hurt their businesses, with many farmers…
Mick Henderson runs the Commonwealth Agri-Energy ethanol plant in western Kentucky. He said the past year for U.S. ethanol producers, including in the…
For American whiskey producers, their tariff-induced hangover became more painful in late 2018 when a downturn in exports accelerated, especially in the…