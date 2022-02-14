-
Kentucky Attorney General Jack Conway is again warning of a scam. But this time, it’s school districts, not individual consumers who are being targeted.…
Kentucky education officials want to tweak the state's English and math standards and they want help doing it.Officials unveiled a website on Monday where…
According to new data on state assessments, Kentucky students are making progress in basic subjects like reading and math. In the second year of the…
Education Commissioner Terry Holliday says while Kentucky students improved their overall test results from last school year, the state still needs to do…
Kentucky Education Commissioner Terry Holliday is calling the next legislative session a “make or break year” for the state’s public school system.“I…
State officials are celebrating in the Capitol with an event to recognize 120 Kentucky school districts that have voted to raise the dropout age to…
The Commissioner of Education in Kentucky has been diagnosed with a neurological voice disorder that’s limiting his ability to talk normally. Dr. Terry…
The State Board of Education will meet in special session Wednesday to consider taking over management of a southeast Kentucky school system. The…
Kentucky is about to officially start a nonprofit education foundation modeled after one in Colorado and aimed at attracting funding for innovative school…
Just one in four children in the state is prepared for kindergarten, according to preliminary data presented to the Kentucky Board of Education on…