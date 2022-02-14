-
The Tennessee Valley Authority shut down the last operating unit at its coal-fired power plant in western Kentucky over the weekend.The TVA board of…
-
The small town of Paradise, Kentucky isn’t feeling so blissful these days as the the future of the Paradise Fossil Plant remains in question.The western…
-
Curt and Debbie Havens’ ranch style home is the gathering place for their family. Their two boys grew up playing in the streets in this quiet neighborhood…
-
The budget proposal being discussed in the Kentucky General Assembly contains a new infusion of money for counties that are powered by or distribute power…
-
Record low water levels on the Tennessee River are creating big challengers for the operators of the Kentucky Hydro Plant at the Kentucky Dam. Plant…