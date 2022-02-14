-
Staffing shortages continue to cripple some Tennessee hospitals dealing high COVID numbers among patients and their own staff. The pinch is being felt by…
A growing number of Tennessee schools are again experiencing low attendance, staffing shortages and closures due to COVID-19.More than 30 school districts…
The newly drawn Tennessee district maps have flown through legislative committees on party-line votes. The Republican-led state Senate could pass the maps…
Patsy Wilkerson and Ashley Rose have a running joke that keeps them chuckling during long days working at Knollwood Manor in Lafayette, Tenn. They’re both…
The Tennessee General Assembly will be back in Nashville on Tuesday for the start of the 2022 general session. One task is changing the state’s COVID-19…
Many Tennesseans are more vulnerable than ever as the omicron variant arrives. But even with 50% of the state still unvaccinated, other public health…
A Tennessee-based company that operates one out of every six emergency rooms nationwide has convinced a jury that its doctors in Las Vegas were underpaid…
Governor Bill Lee has announced that he will chair the “Yes on 1” committee, which has a goal of putting Tennessee’s right-to-work law into the state…
Quite a few Tennessee counties are still reporting almost no children under 12 taking the newest COVID vaccine. Through Tuesday evening, 18 counties had…
Tennessee’s Medicaid program has swelled during the pandemic. And now as it’s preparing to thin down, TennCare is expanding its team that handles…