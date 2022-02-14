technology

-
The head of the Kentucky Supreme Court says the past 14 months have been the most challenging in the history of the modern court system. However, as…
Report Finds Nearly Half Of Louisville’s Work Could Be Automated — But There’s Still Time To PrepareLarge companies such as Ford, GE Appliances and UPS employ thousands of workers in the Louisville area; in some cases, these people work side-by-side…
Last summer Melissa Anderson was unemployed and trying to keep her Pike County, Kentucky, home from falling into foreclosure.“I built it,” she said. “And,…
The leader of a Kentucky auto industry group says it’s not hard to imagine the day when self-driving cars will be commonplace.Dave Tatman, executive…
Kentucky has the nation’s highest rate of people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD. But managing the disease and interpreting symptoms…
Ohio County is boosting its economic development, but not with a big manufacturing plant or a major expansion of an existing business. The county is…
As self-driving cars become a reality in other parts of the country, state lawmakers are considering how to regulate the vehicles in Kentucky.During a…
Louisville is one of 21 communities across the U.S. committing to increasing access to high tech jobs, city officials said Monday.The city’s effort is…
