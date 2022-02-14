-
Kentucky’s Second District Congressman says the pause in fighting between Turkey and Kurdish forces in Syria is an important step in restoring some degree…
-
Rand Paul Supports Compromise on Border Wall Funding, Thinks Shutdown Will End Within '1 to 2 Weeks'U.S. Senator Rand Paul said he’s open to the idea of a compromise over President Trump’s demand for more than $5 billion for his promised wall along the…
-
-
The chemical weapons used in last week’s attack in Syria are the same type stored and scheduled for destruction in Madison County, Kentucky.The sarin…
-
Richmond, Kentucky is the last site in the U.S. to continue storing the type of chemical weapons allegedly used in Syria. The nerve agents Sarin and VX,…
-
-
-
-
-
President Obama is set to address the nation Tuesday evening about the ongoing conflict in Syria, and his efforts to get Congress to authorize a U.S.…