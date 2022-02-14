-
A Kentucky Congressman says he expects President Trump to make a case for strong border security as he delivers his second State of the Union address. In…
President Donald Trump addressed the opioid crisis affecting the Ohio Valley region in his first State of the Union address Tuesday night.“We must get…
Both Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear and Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam were among the guests at the White House's state dinner honoring French president…
President Obama heads to a Nashville high school Thursday, two days after a student fatally shot a classmate in an apartment building. Grief counselors…
Second District Kentucky Congressman Brett Guthrie says he was hopeful President Obama would outline his plan to try to work with the House and Senate to…
In his Tea Party response to President Obama's State of the Union address Tuesday night, Kentucky Republican senator Rand Paul said there actually is…
When President Obama delivers his State of the Union address Tuesday night, a former Kentucky student will be sitting in the audience. Breckinridge County…