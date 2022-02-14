-
The Hardin County Playhouse has a new home that’s actually one of its previous locations.During its 48-year history, the Hardin County Playhouse has…
-
Kentucky’s blossoming film industry may hit a dry spell. The state has halted consideration of new projects for a program that gives tax incentives to…
-
The Los Angeles-based company American Cinema International is increasing its production in Kentucky. The first project filmed mostly in Hart County was a…
-
Crews began filming a movie called “Prayer Box” in Edmonson County this week. It’s one of several productions lured to the region since the creation of…
-
Production of the second movie done in collaboration with the Southern Kentucky Film Commission is taking place during June in Hart and Barren…