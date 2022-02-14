-
A new poll shows growing support for a statewide ban on smoking in most public places, despite Kentucky having the highest rate of smokers in the…
-
Republican House Speaker Jeff Hoover says a bill that would ban all tobacco products at public school campuses likely will not pass this year.Senate Bill…
-
The majority of Kentucky adults favor raising the legal age to buy tobacco products, according to a poll released Monday morning.The Kentucky Health…
-
Kentuckians’ views on a statewide smoking ban have remained virtually unchanged since 2013, with the vast majority of residents supporting the measure, a…
-
Officials in Middlesboro have given preliminary approval to a citywide smoking ban.The vote Tuesday came after a request from a group of elementary school…
-
All eyes are on Kentucky’s state senators to see if they’ll move on the House’s proposed statewide smoking ban.Senate President Robert Stivers, a…
-
Two Louisville lawmakers will again attempt to get a statewide smoking ban passed.Representative Susan Westrom and Senator-elect Julie Racque-Adams have…
-
The Owensboro City Commission unanimously approved an amended smoking ban ordinance at their meeting Wednesday night, a ban that eliminates smoking in…
-
A proposed smoking ban that threatened to split the Owensboro city commission was amended Tuesday evening to exclude bars and other establishments that…
-
Anti-smoking advocates are gearing up for another push to pass a statewide smoking ban with a statewide tour leading up to August’s Fancy Farm political…