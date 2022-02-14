-
The coronavirus relief bill under consideration in Washington would make more money available for small businesses hit hard by the pandemic. Hair stylists…
-
As hundreds of restaurants across Bowling Green scale back or temporarily close due to COVID-19 restrictions, the city is offering grants to help them…
-
A bill signed into law by Governor Matt Bevin is aimed at helping Kentucky veterans start businesses by waiving filing fees. The law applies to veterans…
-
An economic development organization based in Pulaski County is receiving federal grant money to help aspiring small business owners get a leg up.The…