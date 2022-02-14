sexual harrassment

-
State Rep. Jeff Hoover and two others are suing a former staffer for allegedly violating a confidentiality agreement regarding her allegations of sexual…
-
Lawyers representing two former legislative staffers have asked an appeals court to prevent lawmakers accused of harassment from intervening in their…
-
A lawyer for state Rep. Jeff Hoover has filed notice that she intends to question a former staffer under oath next week about her allegations Hoover…
-
The Kentucky Democratic Party is calling for Republican state Reps. Jeff Hoover and Michael Meredith to resign in the wake of an investigation published…
-
When the woman who would become known as Jane Doe started working for the Kentucky House Republican caucus in 2015, she remembers a senior staffer saying…
-
Former House Speaker Jeff Hoover and two other Republican state lawmakers are trying to prevent the public release of parts of a deposition taken from a…
-
The Kentucky Labor Cabinet on Monday complied with a judge’s order to publicly name an employee who was accused of sexual harassment, but cleared by an…
-
-
An attorney for Kentucky’s former child welfare commissioner says she was subject to “repeated acts of discrimination,” including sexually harassing…
-
Public agencies must reveal the names of employees accused of sexual harassment even if the allegation was not substantiated, the state attorney general’s…