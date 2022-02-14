sexual assault victims

-
More than a year after a deadline has passed to process all rape kits within 90 days, the Kentucky State Police forensic laboratory is averaging a wait of…
State police posts across Kentucky are expanding their services to include a victim’s advocate who will provide support to victims of domestic violence,…
Western Kentucky University has filed a lawsuit against its student newspaper, arguing that the school is not required to release records related to…
In the wake of the high-profile Savannah Dietrich court case, a bill in the Kentucky House would prevent judges from issuing gag orders against sexual…