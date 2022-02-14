-
Kentucky's two U.S Senators both have well-funded political action committees. But the two spend their PAC money in very different ways.The Louisville…
The highest ranking Republican in the U.S. Senate is calling on his party's candidate to abandon his Missouri campaign. Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell…
Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker has fended off four challengers in a Republican primary to win his party's nomination for a second term. The former Chattanooga…
Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear's expanded gambling amendment has failed in the state Senate. The measure would have allowed for a public vote on whether…