Kentucky lawmakers will consider whether to adopt a “red flag” law during next year’s legislative session. The bipartisan measure would allow courts to…
The parents of two teenagers killed during a shooting at Marshall County High School last year testified on Thursday in favor of a bill that seeks to…
Survivors of gun violence in west Kentucky led protests against the Friday visit of National Rifle Association leader Oliver North to a Republican rally…
Gun rights and gun violence have dominated national and regional headlines this year, following several shootings, including the deadly shooting last…
Experts told Kentucky lawmakers that gun violence needs to be addressed as a public health crisis, advising that they consider legislation that would…
Gov. Matt Bevin says in order to put an end to school shootings, parents need to stop over-medicating their children and steer them away from cell phones…
Federal education officials will be in Lexington on Tuesday to hear recommendations about how to make schools safer.The listening session will be the…
State lawmakers on Monday heard recommendations about how to how to make Kentucky schools safer in the wake of the deadly shooting at Marshall County High…
Allen County schools will now have a school resource officer for each of its four schools after the Board of Education decided to hire two additional…