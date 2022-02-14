school shooting

-
A heavily armed Kentucky man was arrested after authorities uncovered evidence of a "credible and imminent" threat that prompted a rural school district…
Law enforcement agencies in Kentucky say their resources are being strained by a rash of threats against schools following last week’s shooting at a…
Prosecutors won't yet seek attempted murder charges against the 15-year-old suspect in a deadly shooting spree at Marshall County High School and will…
The Kentucky State Police are now saying that a total of 20 people were injured during the shooting. They say 16 suffered gunshot wounds (Previous reports…
Hazard Police Chief Minor Allen confirms that a third victim has died after a shooting at Hazard Community and Technical College.Allen says the…