Fruit of the Loom announced Thursday it will close the company's Jamestown, Ky. plant, laying off hundreds of workers. The clothing manufacturer says 600…
A German-based auto parts manufacturer is investing $29 million dollars in Russell County – meaning more than 150 jobs are coming to the Russell Springs…
A south-central Kentucky grand jury has added rape to the charges facing a man accused of killing a pregnant runner in June. Kentucky State Police said…
A memorial race to honor a pregnant runner slain last month in Russell County, Kentucky is gaining international support from a Facebook campaign.The…
A Russell County woman who was killed while out for a run was in the thoughts of people who gathered for the Bluegrass 10,000 race awards ceremony in…