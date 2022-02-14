-
An estimated 26,500 people turned out for Owensboro’s annual outdoor bluegrass music festival.The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum released figures…
The International Bluegrass Music Museum's 2018 ROMP festival held during the last four days in June was so successful that organizers had to stop selling…
The 14th annual ROMP festival attracted a record-breaking 26,000 people to the four-day bluegrass music event in Owensboro, Kentucky from June 21 - 25.…
Organizers of the International Bluegrass Music Museum's annual concert fundraiser say Old Crow Medicine Show, Lee Ann Womack and Marty Stuart have been…
Legendary songwriter John Prine will appear in Owensboro next year as one of the headliners of anannual bluegrass music event.The 68-year-old will perform…
A former chairman of the International Bluegrass Music Museum’s board believes attendance to last week’s River of Music Party will approach 25,000. That…
Country music legend Merle Haggard will headline this year's Romp Festival near Owensboro. The three-day bluegrass festival is held as a fundraiser for…
Organizers of the annual bluegrass festival in Owensboro are considering a change in next year's dates. The International Bluegrass Music Museum's ROMP:…