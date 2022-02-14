-
The federal government is rescinding thousands of payments promised to struggling restaurants. The Restaurant Revitalization Fund was meant to provide…
-
A coffee shop in Owensboro is among businesses across Kentucky preparing for Friday’s return to full capacity, as the state emerges from the shadow of…
-
Kentucky restaurants say they can expect to see an immediate loss in customers following the latest round of coronavirus recommendations from Kentucky…
-
Two prominent Kentucky restaurant owners say that without direct support from the federal government, they will have to shut down their businesses during…
-
Indoor dining at restaurants across the Ohio Valley is “reopening” under new guidelines. Kentucky, and West Virginia are requiring these businesses to at…
-
Gov. Andy Beshear has announced that all bars and restaurants in Kentucky will close to in-person traffic starting 5:00 Monday evening in response to…
-
Bowling Green entrepreneur Eric Littleton has created an IPhone app to check out local restaurants for expected wait times, daily specials, happy hours…