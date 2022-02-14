-
Kentucky coal production and employment fell by the smallest amount in nearly two years, according to new data.The state’s coal mines produced 6.5 million…
-
The future of renewable energy in Kentucky, and who is going to pay for it, is taking shape at a hearing before Kentucky utility regulators. Kentucky…
-
The golden hue of the sunset shines across the sky and through the window as a woman drives down Van Meter Road in central Kentucky’s Clark County,…
-
An analysis of natural gas production in the Ohio Valley finds that the biggest gas producing counties in the region suffered economically over the past…
-
Louisville Gas and Electric is seeking approval from state utility regulators to build the largest solar array in Kentucky.If approved, the 100-megawatt…
-
Louisville’s largest solar project is now generating power for holiday shoppers.Mall St. Matthews in Louisville unveiled more than 1,400 solar panels on…
-
Arlie Boggs Elementary sits between Kentucky’s two tallest mountains in a remote area that once had a booming coal economy. Ten years ago there were over…