-
A bill making its way through the Tennessee legislature would give sexual assault survivors the ability to track the location of their rape kits. If…
-
A Democratic lawmaker has filed two pieces of legislation hoping to increase access to sexual assault nurse examiners in Kentucky. Sexual assault nurse…
-
More than a year after a deadline has passed to process all rape kits within 90 days, the Kentucky State Police forensic laboratory is averaging a wait of…
-
When a woman walked into Baptist Health’s hospital in suburban Louisville last year and said she’d been raped, the hospital did what they usually did:…
-
Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear says a new unit in his office is focused solely on investigating and prosecuting sexual assault cold cases. A…
-
The backlog of untested rape kits in Kentucky has grown larger than the initial 3,000 discovered in a state audit in 2015. While testing has been…
-
Kentucky has received a $3 million federal grant that will fund a new unit in the attorney general’s office to investigate sexual assault cold cases.The…
-
Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear said only three percent of sexual assaults result in a conviction in court and prosecution of those cases must be…
-
Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear's office says training sessions planned this month will focus on the backlog of sexual assault forensic evidence…
-
Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear is teaming up with the University of Louisville for a research project involving the state's rape kit…