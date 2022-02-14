-
Even as large swaths of society hunker down, Kentucky’s domestic violence shelters and rape crisis centers are preparing to stay open — and deal with a…
The threats started on September 7, exactly one day after a grand jury indicted her alleged rapist.The messages were dark, continuous and clear: she could…
A Louisville state senator has proposed requiring police departments to submit rape kits to the state testing lab within 30 days of receiving them.Victims…
A Louisville lawmaker says she is crafting legislation that would help curb the state’s backlog of untested rape kits and reform the system of reporting…
State Auditor Adam Edelen will host 13 meetings across Kentucky as part of an audit into the estimated thousands of untested rape kits in the state.During…