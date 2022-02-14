-
The Kentucky Senate's top leader says he'll introduce a measure calling for an investigation into the state's $24 million settlement with the makers of…
States have been divided over whether Purdue Pharma should be allowed to use Chapter 11 protection as part of a $10 billion settlement. But Tennessee…
The secret testimony from former Purdue Pharma President Richard Sackler and other records in a Kentucky opioids lawsuit must be made public after the…
A national pharmaceutical company is helping train Kentucky law enforcement on how to address prescription pill abuse in their communities.Purdue Pharma…