Students at two Owensboro schools are sponsoring a ‘March for Justice’ on Saturday, in an effort to encourage unity after the deaths of several Black…
The Jefferson County Attorney will not proceed with felony charges against protesters who demonstrated outside Kentucky Attorney Daniel Cameron’s home…
An armed counter protest to “restore order” in Louisville scheduled for Saturday is organized by a member of the Kentucky National Guard, according to…
A Bowling Green group that has been organizing local protests recently gathred hundreds for a different kind of event over the weekend.The Bowling Green…
Mayor Greg Fischer announced Friday morning that Brett Hankison is getting fired after the chief found he “displayed an extreme indifference to the value…
With protests against racial injustice happening across the nation, WKU Public Radio reporters sat down with community activists who have been organizing…
The police-related deaths of George Floyd and Louisville resident Breonna Taylor have sparked mass protests in recent weeks.The Minneapolis officers…
Mayor Greg Fischer has announced a more thorough review of sexual assault allegations against Louisville Metro Police officer Brett Hankison, and has…
The plain-clothes officers who killed Breonna Taylor while executing a search warrant at her home on March 13 had previously worn body cameras, a lawyer…